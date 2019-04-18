Palm Coast athlete's mom says son was destined for greatness

PALM COAST, Fla. - The mother of an 18-year-old Flagler County student-athlete who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Palm Coast strip mall said she is working to bring her community together in a movement of solidarity, healing and hope.

Curtis Gray was a star athlete who set to graduate in May. His mother, Carmen Gray, said her son was a devoted student that was destined for greatness.

"I am very proud to be his mom," Carmen Gray said. "I had no idea how many lives he had touched."

Her son was part of a movement called Rise to Greatness. It seeks to inspire young people to persevere, work hard and motivate themselves.

"I just know that if my son were here, he would grab everyone together, he would hug them, he would offer whatever comfort he could and his message would mimic mine," Carnen Gray said.

Carmen Gray shared one of the last conversations she had with her son.

"He said, 'Mom, I need for you to be great,'" Carmen Gray said. "I just looked at him. I had no idea that was just three days before he would leave."

The mother hopes her community can heal and rise above the violence.

Along with a walk against violence, a memorial for Curtis Gray will be held at Palm Coast Central Park on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shirts are being sold ahead of the memorial for $6. The proceeds will benefit the family.

Marion Gavins Jr., 17, was arrested and charged with murder. As of Thursday, deputies were still searching for Teresa Salgado, 18 (below). Salgado was said to be a person of interest.

Anyone with information about Salgado's whereabouts or other information about the case is asked to call the Flager County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Teresa Salgado

