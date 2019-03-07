Who has best-tasting drinking water in NE Florida?

The city of Palm Coast has won the Best Tasting Drinking Water Contest among First Coast counties for the fifth time in 15 years.

Water samples were judged on taste, color, odor and clarity in a blind sampling test.

The annual award by the Florida section of the American Water Works Association includes Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties in Region II. This is the fifth win for the Palm Coast’s Utility Water Operations Division in the regional competition in the utility’s history, with previous wins in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

“We are actively involved with the organization and have been for years,” said Peter Roussell, manager of the city's utility systems. “It gives us the opportunity to highlight our efforts in treating water. Winning this award means we are engaged in our jobs and meeting not only the drinking water regulations set forth by our primacy agency, but exceeding them as well.”

The winners can enter the state Best Drinking Water Contest held at the April annual convention in Tampa, competing with nine other regions in Florida.

With over 500 miles each of water and wastewater pipelines, three water treatment plants and a wastewater treatment facility, Palm Coast Utility Department provides service to the residents and businesses as well as to various territories outside the city limits.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.