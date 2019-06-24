After receiving tips, Flagler County Sheriff's Office shuts down drug house

Flagler County Sheriff's Office photo

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit found methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, cannabis residue and drug paraphernalia at 11 Raemoor Drive in Palm Coast on Friday.

Five suspects inside the house were arrested around 10:30 a.m.

Jordan Cheney, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Cheney attempted to flush drugs and drug paraphernalia down the toilet as detectives entered the house.

Margaret Tillman, 31, and John Jakobson, 40, were each arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of new or legend drug.

Glenn Moratto, 33, and Samantha Tillman, 34, were each arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Several printers and computers were also seized from the property. They are suspected of having been used to print counterfeit money. This part of the investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending by the United States Secret Service.

The Special Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for the property with the assistance of the Sheriff's Office tactical team and the U.S. Secret Service after a thorough investigation into narcotics activity at the property.

“This is another great example of people in the community seeing activity that didn’t look right and reporting it to law enforcement and then working with our federal partners,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Now we have five more drug offenders off the streets. If you see something, say something.”

The owner of the residence told deputies that he will be starting the eviction process on anyone currently living at the residence who does not leave freely.

If you see something suspicious in Flagler County, you are encouraged to send a tip to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

