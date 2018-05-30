Deputies: 2 arrested after dozens of calls to home reveal drug operation

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two people were arrested after deputies discovered drugs Tuesday afternoon inside a Palm Coast home that they had responded to nearly 90 times previously in the last year, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

After deputies arrived at the Carlson Court home in regard to a verbal disturbance, they said the homeowner eventually led them to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his master suite.

While inside the home, deputies said, a guest was packing her bags to leave when they noticed a baggy with a white crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 12.2 grams, in between her stack of clothes.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the homeowner, 69-year-old Julius Calloway, told deputies that he allows drug sellers and users to stay at the house in exchange for narcotics.

Calloway was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public nuisance. He was booked into the Flagler County jail on $2,750 bond.

The guest, who deputies identified as 29-year-old Erica Bertha, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. She was booked into the jail on $5,000 bond.

Drugs seized from Carlson Court home, deputies say. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives said they have received numerous tips and complaints about drug activity at Calloway's home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies have responded to his home nearly 90 times over the last year for reports, including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons complaints and an overdose on April 16.

On May 6, deputies said, a search warrant was served at the home, resulting in the removal of a firearm. On the same day, the Sheriff's Office said, multiple arrests were made and narcotics were seized following a traffic stop on Calloway's vehicle.

“This has been a problem house in this neighborhood caused by the homeowner having no respect for his neighbors,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Previously, the Sheriff’s Office said, deputies had responded has responded to nearly 100 incidents at the home since August 2016 and made numerous arrests.

