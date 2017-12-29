Deputies: Man rigs door trying to electrocute pregnant wife

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County man is in jail in Tennessee, accused of wiring the door to his Palm Coast home to an electrical device in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant, estranged wife.

Deputies were sent to the house after the homeowner called to report suspicious statements made by his son-in-law about not letting his child touch the front door of the home on White Hall Drive. The front door barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy kicked the door, he saw a large spark. After investigating, the Sheriff's Office said Michael Scott Wilson, the homeowners' son-in-law, rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle in an attempt to electrocute whoever attempted to unlock and open the front door.

In addition to rigged the door in an attempt to injure or kill his wife, Wilson, 32, also stole a gun from the house that belonged to his wife’s father, deputies said.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging Wilson with two counts of attempted aggravated battery and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Wilson was located in Knoxville, Tennessee, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday and was taken into custody. In addition to the Florida charges, Wilson was charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamines. He is being held on a $150,000 bond pending extradition to Flagler County.

Wilson's Facebook page, that features a shot of himself holding two handguns, shows his status at "Widowed."

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

