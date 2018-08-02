Dog steals Amazon package from Florida man's doorstep

PALM COAST, Fla. - It was a ruff day for one Florida homeowner when he did not receive his package from Amazon.

Bob Hamlin of Palm Coast told News4Jax he reached out to the online retailer when his package was seven days late. Amazon told him they had delivered it, and that he should have it.

It was then that Hamlin looked back through his surveillance video and found the culprit: it was a cute little pup that had run off with his Amazon order, among other items.

"I reviewed the security camera footage and caught the thief red-pawed running off with the package a few hours after delivery," Hamlin said.

After waiting for his neighbor to come home, Hamlin stopped by and, sure enough, they found the missing package stashed behind the neighbor's house.

Hamlin said in the package were prescription sunglasses. He also found a garden hose nozzle that he didn't even realize was gone.

The adorable footage and story is making rounds on social media. We hope the dog has learned its lesson, but still gets lots of treats and belly rubs.

