Driver in hit-and-run crash arrested

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a hit-and-run driver Saturday afternoon at Palm Coast Parkway NW and Pine Lakes Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in about a crash between an SUV and a blue truck, and the truck left the scene. Other 911 calls described the blue truck as "driving crazy" and 'speeding".

Deputies saw the blue truck on Old Kings Road, where the driver, Jonathan DeMartino, ran on foot into the woods. DeMartino was no match for K-9 Deputy Marko.

The Sheriff's Office says as DeMartino ran, he was carrying what looked like new hand tools. Deputies believed the items were stolen from Home Depot. After contacting the store, loss prevention staff confirmed items were stolen from the store just prior to the crash from which DeMartino ran.

