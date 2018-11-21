FHP: Man, 21, killed when garbage truck overturns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when a garbage truck overturned in Palm Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers identified the victim as Demont'e Harris, of Palm Coast.

According to the Highway Patrol, the garbage truck was traveling in the northbound lane of Bay Springs Place at Oak Trails Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when the truck crossed into the outside shoulder and overturned onto its right side.

Troopers said the passenger in the garbage truck, Harris, died at the scene.

The 42-year-old driver was unhurt, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol report noted that Harris was not wearing a seat belt and that it's unknown whether the driver was wearing one.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP report.

