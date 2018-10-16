Flagler County deputies: Person shot, found inside car

PALM COAST, Fla. - A person with a gunshot wound was found inside a vehicle in Palm Coast early Tuesday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded just after 1:30 a.m. to White Star Drive, where they discovered a person, who was described as an adult, inside a car.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, deputies said. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately released.

"This is an active investigation in the beginning stages," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "While we are still collecting the details of what occurred, we do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public."

A portion of White Start Drive was closed while detectives investigated. Deputies said the road closure resulted in school buses being rerouted Tuesday morning.

