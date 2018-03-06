Flagler County deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Gregory Allen Henry was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Monday playing basketball in the Seminole Woods Park, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an Under Armour logo, blue jeans and blue Air Jordan sneakers.

Gregory was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.



