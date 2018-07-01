Flagler County man arrested after friend pistol whipping

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who pistol-whipped his friend then fired a shot.

Police say Saturday night they were called to a fight in front of the Ross store in a shopping center on State Road 100.

Police say the victim had bleeding lacerations on his face and ear. During the fight, police say, Christopher Quijano, 19, fired a shot that hit a car in the parking lot.

Authorities say Quijano left the area but was arrested later during the night on Colony Court. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in public.

