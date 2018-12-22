Flagler County sheriff reminds everyone to drive safe this holiday weekend

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to two severe crashes in Flagler County on Saturday. One accident on I-95 and State Road 100 in Bunnell around noon involved multiple vehicles. Sheriff Rick Staly arrived on the scene shortly after the accident and spoke with witnesses, even providing a small child with a teddy bear to help bring her comfort.

The exit was shut down for hours for the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Then around 2:20 p.m., a motorcyclist collided with a car on U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The motorcyclist was dead at the scene.

The sheriff is urging motorists to drive safely, be patient and avoid distractions so that everyone can arrive safely at their destination and enjoy a safe holiday season. “We have increased patrols on the roads this weekend,” Sheriff Staly said. “Please slow down, drive alert and be aware of your surroundings. Never text and drive or drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Let’s all do our part to ensure that everyone arrives alive for Christmas and their holiday weekend.”

You can report aggressive driving at 386-313-4911

