Man gets life in execution-style slaying of Palm Coast woman

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the execution-style shooting of a Palm Coast store clerk.

It took the Flagler County jury just 39 minutes to convict Joseph Frank Bova II of murder in the 2013 death of Zuheily Rosada, a 32-year-old mother of six, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Rosada was working at a Palm Coast gas station on Feb. 21, 2013, when Bova burst in and fired three rounds at her, killing her instantly.

Bova's case was put on hold in 2014 when he was found unfit to stand trial. He was moved to a state hospital where competency was later restored.

