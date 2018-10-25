Man who sold parts that turn handguns into automatic weapons gets 3 years

A Palm Coast man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to selling parts that could turn a Glock handgun from a semiautomatic into an automatic firearm.

Robert Miguel Castillo, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 and was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for possession and transfer of machine guns.

According to court documents, Castillo sold 10 Glock auto switches to a co-conspirator, Chad Howard Talbot, who then resold the switches to a convicted felon.

Glock auto switches are a firearm accessory designed to convert a Glock handgun from semiautomatic to automatic fire.

Talbot previously pleaded guilty for his role in this case. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.