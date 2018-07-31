Ohio fugitive suspected in Palm Coast burglary spree

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies have arrested a man suspected of carrying out burglaries targeting three Palm Coast businesses this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Roger Allen Triplett, 34, was booked into the Flagler County jail on felony charges of burglary and grand theft, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from a pair of burglaries reported July 23 at a pair of businesses on Utility Drive and a third burglary July 13 at the Publix on Belle Terre Parkway.

A flat screen television and a leaf blower were reported stolen from behind Palm Coast Signs, and several fishing poles were taken from a shed located behind Bug Guard's storefront.

Surveillance video showed a man in a tan Honda Civic with Ohio plates pull up outside Palm Coast Signs and got out of the car briefly. He returned the next day and took both items.

The same man appeared in surveillance video from Bug Out. Deputies said the man showed up while the business was closed, asked an employee if they were hiring and then left.

On July 24, deputies saw the same Honda Civic at a Palm Coast gas station and confronted Triplett, the driver. They learned he was wanted on an out-of-state warrant and took him into custody.

Later, investigators reviewed store surveillance from a July 13 auto burglary outside of Publix. Deputies said he appeared to be the man seen taking lawn equipment from the bed of a parked pickup.

Jail logs show Triplett remains in custody without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.