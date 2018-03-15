Deputies: Palm Coast man arrested after attempting to enter patrol vehicle

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast man has been arrested after attempting to enter a Sheriff’s Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle while an officer was on patrol, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Stephen Goldberg, 32, attempted to enter the vehicle on Eric Drive while he was armed with a 20-inch knife held above his head.

When that attempt failed, he fled on foot, deputies said. The officer on patrol, Cpl. Angela Camit, followed Goldberg to Egan Drive, where he ran towards her with the knife, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and took the man into custody without incident.

Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing. He will be booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility under no bond.

Goldberg has a prior arrest history in Flagler County that includes robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, trespassing, DUI and several violations of probation charges. He was released from state prison in November 2008 after serving a sentence for a burglary charge.

