Person of interest arrested after death of Palm Coast student-athlete

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a person of interest who was sought after the deadly shooting of a Palm Coast high school student-athlete.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, Teresa Selgado, 18, who goes by the name Alex, was arrested on Thursday. Salgado was uncooperative and invoked her rights to an attorney.

Salgado, who was located in Flagler Beach, was charged with posession of LSD. The charges were pending from a traffic stop that occurred in January, the Sheriff's Office said. She was jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Sheriff Rick Staly thanked the public for calling in tips that led deputies to Salgado's location.

Marion Gavins Jr.,17, was charged with murder after the death of Curtis Gray, 18 (pictured below). Gray's mother, Carmen, told News4Jax her son as a devoted student who was detined for greatness.

Family photo Curtis Gray

