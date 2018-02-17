Police: Palm Coast man faces charges for severely injuring toddler

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 26-year-old man is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse after a boy was brought to Florida Hospital Flagler Wednesday with life-threatening injuries, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Department of Children and Families alerted deputies about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday about a boy who was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture, severe burns and other signs of physical abuse, officials said.

Devian Toler was arrested Thursday following an investigation, deputies said.

According to Toler’s arrest report, the boy had burns on his right shoulder and arm after he was bathed in boiling water. The boy also had open cuts and scars from being spanked with a belt and a tree branch, deputies said.

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, he was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

“This is a traumatic situation and, if this child survives, he will spend the rest of his life with scars from this abuse, both physical and emotional,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Some people should not be allowed to be a parent. I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

Toler is being held without bond at the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.



