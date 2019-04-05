Teen arrested, charged with posting threats of mass shooting

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 17-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested and charged with making written threats to conduct a mass shooting early Friday morning.

Deputies said a visitor at the Flagler County fair approached a deputy and told him about a video circulating on the social media site SnapChat showing several ammunition magazines and ammunition with the caption, "I'm ready to shoot up the school."

Flagler deputies tracked the social media account to James Cooke, of Louisiana Drive in Palm Coast, and went to the home. Investigators said Cooke admitted to posting the video but claimed it was a joke.

"As we have said many times before, this is not a joke and these threats will only get you in serious trouble,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “A special thank you to the fair visitor that reported the SnapChat posting."

Cooke was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Detectives said while he was being processed he made comments that required him to be placed under a Baker Act for psychiatric evaluation. Once he's medically cleared, he will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona.

School officials were made aware of the threat and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols Friday at all Flagler County Schools.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.