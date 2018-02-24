Deputies search for missing woman in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Francis Lopez was reportedly last seen early Friday evening at her home. Deputies said she was wearing a dark green shirt and light blue pants.

Deputies said they believe she may be walking in the P section.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

