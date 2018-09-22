Search on for missing 17-year-old from Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing for 24 hours. Ricky Wheeler was last seen Friday at the Madison Green apartments behind Tom Gibbs Chevrolet on SR 100.

He is 17 years old but has a diminished mental capacity, according to police. Investigators said this is not the first time he has left home, but it is the longest.

Wheeler is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 107 lbs., and was last seen wearing camo army shorts, green Nike sneakers and a gray shirt with blue stripes. He was carrying a red and white water bottle.

He is considered missing and endangered.

If you see Wheeler or know where he is, you are asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

