Bloodhound rewarded with steak dinner for finding missing teen

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A bloodhound K-9 named Putnam with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office was rewarded for helping find a missing Palm Coast teenager.

Putnam's handler, Sgt. Emmet Merritt, said Putnam was rewarded by pets and later, a steak dinner, WKMG-TV reports.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Putnam located Rickey Wheeler, 17, in a wooded area on Tuesday after a dayslong search.

Wheeler was reported missing about 5 p.m. Friday after he was last seen at his home, the Madison Green Apartments in Palm Coast.

Deputies said Wheeler was considered endangered, as he has muscular dystrophy and may not have been taking his medication.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Bike Unit, Emergency Response Team, Patrol Units and investigators searched the area near Wheeler's home, the wooded area north of State Road 100 and other locations of interest submitted in tips from the community.

On Tuesday, more than 100 community members also took part in a structured volunteer search that was organized by the Sheriff's Office.

During that search, deputies said, clothing that appeared to be what Wheeler was wearing the night he disappeared was found.

Following the discovery, the volunteer search was suspended and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office bloodhound was brought in to assist the Flagler County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.

Shortly after, Wheeler was located in a wooded area near Palm Coast Town Center by Putnam.

Although dehydrated and having many bug bites, deputies said, Wheeler had no other visible injuries and was able to communicate to deputies when found that he was thirsty.

Deputies said the teen was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler, where he was reunited with his family. WKMG reports he was later taken to a children's hospital in Orlando for more care.

Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that Wheeler was doing well and had a Whopper from Burger King.

