Serial armed robber pleads to 30 years in prison, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A serial armed robber has pleaded to 30 years in prison, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Eugene Rushing-Griffen, 27, was arrested Dec. 15. Deputies said he was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license after robbing a clerk at gunpoint at the Shell gas station at 320 Palm Coast Parkway.

Additional charges were later added for an armed robbery of Terranova's Pizzeria in Bunnell and an attempted robbery of a Mobil gas station in Palm Coast, deputies said.

Rushing-Griffen pleaded Wednesday morning to 30 years in prison for the charges. Deputies said he had faced two life sentences.

"I'm glad to see he's going to state prison for 30 years," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I am sure there are a lot of people who are going to sleep easy tonight knowing that he's going away for a long time."

Deputies said Judge Dennis Craig made it clear that Rushing-Griffen would serve the full 30-year sentence "day for day," and would not be eligible for early release.

