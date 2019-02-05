Sheriff: GPS monitors for domestic violence offenders proving their worth

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A recently implemented ankle monitoring system in Flagler County is being credited with protecting a victim of domestic violence after her accused attacker appeared to be trying to violate his no-contact order.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office began using GPS devices in November to track domestic violence offenders when judges order them to be monitored as part of their conditions of release.

The GPS program, in partnership with the State Attorney's Office, requires offenders to pay for the cost of their device.

Richard Maloney, 48, was ordered to wear a GPS device after he was arrested late last month when a woman reported being afraid for her safety. Bunnell police said she was shaking and having difficulty speaking when she called 911.

Maloney was taken into custody after a struggle with police. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim and to wear the monitor, which alerted the Sheriff's Office on Sunday that Maloney had traveled into his “exclusion zone,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

He said one deputy was immediately sent to the victim's home to check on her safety and another tracked Maloney to a local motel.

“He went within the geo fence area he was required to stay away from,” Staly said. “Subsequently, he was arrested for violating the terms of the monitoring system and taken to the jail.”

A news release from the Sheriff's Office said 10 ankle monitors have been issued since the program started and eight are actively being tracked.

Staly said pretrial GPS monitoring for domestic violence offenders is worth every dollar.

“I would say to offenders that are in violation of injunction, 'Arrests are up 100 percent,'” Staly said. “We take this very seriously. Enjoy your freedom. Don’t violate your terms or you will go back to jail. And in this case, Richard Maloney did go back to jail on no bond.”

Resources for domestic violence victims are available throughout Northeast Florida:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Family Life Center (Flagler County): familylifecenterflagler.org or 386-437-3505

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

Peaceful Paths (Bradford, Alachua & Union counties): peacefulpaths.org or 352-377-8255

