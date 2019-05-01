Sheriff's Office employee heroically rescues 3 from house fire

BUNNELL, Fla. - A member of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office helped save three people from a house fire Tuesday morning in Bunnell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, civil clerk Ashlie Hicks was driving to work about 8:15 a.m. when she noticed smoke billowing out of a home on East Lambert Street and then called 911 to report that the front porch was engulfed in flames.

Out of concern, Hicks ran to the back of the house and began beating on the door to alert anyone inside.

There was. The Sheriff's Office said Hicks woke up three sleeping adults and helped them, as well as their pets, get out of the house safely.

Sheriff Rick Staly applauded the heroic efforts of Hicks, who was formerly an FCSO communications specialist for 10 years before transferring to the civil section.

"Without Ashlie stepping in, there could have been a much different outcome," Staly said. "Thankfully, Ashlie used her experience as a dispatcher to help those in need despite the dangerous conditions. She very well could have saved three lives today. We are proud of her."

Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast and Flagler Beach fire departments, the Bunnell Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze, which was out before 8:40 a.m.

Flagler County Fire Marshal Jerry Smith is investigating the cause of the house fire, which appears to have started on the front porch.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the three adults who lived there.

