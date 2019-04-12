Technology in Flagler County helps deputies catch New York fugitive

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies made a felony traffic stop around 7 a.m. Friday and arrested a man who's been wanted by New York authorities since 2016.

It all started with a tip from the St. John's County Sheriff's Office after a license plate reader spotted a stolen 2018 gray Dodge Journey that had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental in South Carolina.

The car was spotted by another license plate reader in Flagler County and by a Flagler deputy on a patrol around 7 a.m.

The deputy tracked the car to a Sunoco gas station in Bunnell and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to identify himself or answer questions, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found several fraudulent driver's licenses and credit cards in the car.

They said they used Rapid ID, which scans a person's fingerprint, to identify the man as Changa Bush, 40.

The fingerprint system showed Bush has an active warrant for a parole violation from New York in 2016 that ordered him held without bond.

Changa was arrested on the fugitive warrant from New York and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and driving without a license.

Once he faces charges in Flagler County, he will be extradited to New York to face charges there.

