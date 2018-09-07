Traffic accident leads to boil-water advisory in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County officials say a traffic crash that happened Thursday near East Lambert Street and North Church Street is prompting a boil-water alert for residents living throughout Bunnell.

The accident involving two cars, a power pole and city fire hydrant forced the city to turn off water service citywide, according to Bunnell City officials.

The city is maintaining average flow and pressure is back to normal but crews will continue to open hydrants to purge any air remaining in the water lines. City officials said due to the pressure loss in the water lines, all residents should boil water for at least the next three days until lab testing clears the system.

Water used for consumption can be disinfected by any one of the following methods:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute.

Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight drops of unscented bleach, which is about 1/8 teaspoon, into one gallon of tap water, then shake it, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking.

Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

You can also buy bottled water for consumption and food preparation as an alternative.

The city will continue to provide updates on the Bunnell city website, and Facebook page. For more information about the boil-water alert call (386) 437-7500.

