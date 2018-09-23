Tri-county sheriff offices' efforts lead to 2 arrests for auto theft

PALM COAST, Fla. - Sheriff's offices in three counties were assisted by a manager who was tracking his company's stolen car haulers by GPS.

Dustin Lyons, fleet manager for Exclusive Global Logistics, called the Flagler County Sheriff's Office to let them know he was working with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in locating two stolen car haulers on his GPS and saw they were on I-95 heading toward Flagler County.

FCSO spotted both haulers on I-95 near the Matanzas Woods Parkway, and Deputies began following them and asked for Volusia County's helicopter AirOne to respond to assist. While FCSO was following one of the haulers, the driver took the Old Dixie Highway and parked on Caroline Street; the driver then exited the vehicle and ran into the surrounding woods.

After an extensive search, Louis Moya was found and surrendered after a Volusia County Sheriff's Office K-P was deployed and bit him in his right bicep. Moya was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler, where he received treatment for the dog bite. He was then booked into the county jail once medically cleared.

While searching for Moya, Volusia County deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Volusia County and arrested Orlando Barcelo.

"These guys thought they could steal these haulers and then ride them into another county. However, what they did not know is that we work very closely with our neighboring sheriff office's," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

FCSO returned the stolen haulers to Lyons.

