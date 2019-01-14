'Turning myself in,' mattress outside suspect's home reads

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a wanted man lost a game of "hide-and-seek" and was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges.

According to investigators, deputies arrived Sunday night at the Bunnell home of Jesse Pack, 40. Outside, they found a mattress placed by the front door with writing that read: "I know my warrant is active. I'm not here. I am finishing a job and turning myself in to Volusia Branch Jail! Jesse Pack."

A woman who answered the front door of the home told investigators that Pack was not home, the Sheriff's Office said. She gave deputies permission to search the home, and Pack was found hiding in a small wooden dresser.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Pack was taken into custody on a Volusia County warrant for kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged by Flagler deputies with resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pack was held in the Flagler County jail on a $1,000 bond, investigators said. He will be extradited to Volusia County.

