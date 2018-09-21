Upgraded Flagler County alert system means everyone must re-enroll

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County has upgraded its ALERT Flagler emergency notification system to a new platform used by the State of Florida.

To continue to receive notifications, residents will have to re-enroll at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Residents currently enrolled through the former platform -- CodeRed -- have until Sept. 30 -- the last day of the month -- to re-enroll, thus ensuring the seamless receipt of emergency notifications.

“We know this will be a little inconvenient to have to re-enroll, but in the long run this is going to improve how we communicate with residents, businesses and visitors to Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord. “Of course for anyone who had never registered, it is my advice to do that immediately.”

The upgrade will enhance Flagler County’s ability to deliver emergency notifications to the community, and provide residents with more flexibility about how they receive these critical notifications, officials said.

As the system capabilities evolve, the county will be able to provide residents with critical non-emergency information.

“It is very important for everyone to register for notifications through ALERT Flagler,” County Administrator Craig Coffey said. “If we don’t have your information, we may not be able to reach you in a timely manner during an emergency. Whether it’s a fire, hurricane, utility break, or a law enforcement issue, sometimes minutes matter.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.