Video: Teens arrested after Mustangs stolen from Ford dealer

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested two juveniles early Friday morning on grand theft auto and burglary charges after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they stole multiple vehicles and led officers on a high-speed chase.

Dispatch received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a Palm Coast Ford security guard, who said multiple people were attempting to steal at least two Mustang convertibles from the car lot, and that one of the cars had just crashed in the parking lot

Responding deputies established a perimeter, but after two hours they stopped searching for suspects, the Sheriff's Office said. At about the same time, a black Mustang without a license plate was seen merging onto I-95.

Deputies gave chase, reaching speeds up to 80 mph, according to the Sheriff's Office. Air support was brought in as a s suspect continued driving south on I-95, eventually merging onto I-4.

Stop sticks were deployed by Volusia County deputies and the Mustang came to a stop on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Deland. The Sheriff's Office said the driver, Hollins Mills, 19, and the passenger, LaTravious Powell, 15, tried to flee.

According to deputies, Mills and Powell were hiding in a pool behind a home and were taken into custody.

Mills was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. He was charged with grand theft auto and

burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and held without bond. He faces additional charges in

Flagler County, including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Powell was charged with grand theft auto.

Deputies are still looking for a third Mustang and additional suspects.

