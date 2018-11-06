Deputies: Woman arrested, boyfriend stabbed during argument

PALM COAST, Fla. - A woman was arrested in Palm Coast Monday night after deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were called to 11 Wood Clift Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Justin Campbell, 43, called police and reported he was stabbed during an argument with his girlfriend, Monique Garcia, 35.

Campbell told deputies used a large knife from the kitchen and was stabbed several times as he was trying to leave the house. Investigators say he was eventually able to escape and called 911.

Fire Rescue arrived and transported Campbell to Halifax Hospital in Daytona to be treated for his injuries.

Garcia was arrested by deputies and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler for minor injuries and released.

She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond.

“This couple has a history of domestic violence and it progressed to another level last night,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This shows the danger of staying in a violent relationship - slowly the strength of these fights increases until someone gets seriously injured or killed. Luckily, this time, no lives were lost. Violence is not the answer.”

Garcia has a history of violence in Flagler County, including previous aggravated assault and domestic violence arrests, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

