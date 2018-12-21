Flags lowered to honor former House speaker, FSU president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor T.K. Wetherell, a former House speaker and Florida State University president who died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Scott directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol, the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall, the Florida State University campus and the Tallahassee Community College campus.

Wetherell, 72, a Daytona Beach native, served in the House from 1980 to 1992, the final two years as speaker.

Wetherell, who played football at Florida State and earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the school, served as FSU president from 2003 to 2010 after a stint as Tallahassee Community College president.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Florida State’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

News Service of Florida