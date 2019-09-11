Florida Amber Alert for 11-month-old old girl canceled

Jhene Clark, 11 months old, may be with Deangelo Clark, 30. If you see them call 911.

OCALA, Fla. - 8 A.M. UPDATE: The missing child has been located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for an 11-month-old girl last seen in the Ocala area.

According to the alert, Jhene Clark was last seen in the area of Northwest 78th Lane in Ocala. She may be with 30-year-old Deangelo Clark.

Authorities with the Marion County Sheriff's Office say Clark may be driving a 2008 black Mazda CX7 with North Dakota plates (328APC).

If you see the pair, law enforcement says you should not approach but call 911 immediately.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Jhene Clark last seen in Ocala, Florida. If you have any information about this child, please contact Marion County Sheriff's Office or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/rjgHnr4p6I — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 11, 2019

