Florida Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Brian Mejias and 6-year-old Gabriela Mejias. (Photos courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

LIVE OAK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday night issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl from Suwannee County.

Brian Mejias and Gabriela Mejias were last seen in the area of Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak.

Brian was reportedly wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, and Gabriela was wearing a pink dress.

Brian is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 43 pounds and having brown eyes and black, short hair that's part to the left. He is missing teeth on the top right and has a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead.

Gabriela is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 36 pounds and having brown eyes and long, black hair past her waist. She has noticeable dimples, and all her teeth are crowned except the front four.

Authorities said the children may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

According to the FDLE, a man named Rochie is possibly driving the Camry, which could be traveling in a caravan of three vehicles heading west toward Texas or toward Madison, Florida.

One of the other vehicles is a gray Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

The other possible vehicle is a beige Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no tint. That vehicle, according to the FDLE, is possibly being driven by a man named Melecio and occupied by a woman named Alexia.

There are possibly 13 people in total in the caravan, plus the two missing children.

Anyone who sees the children, the vehicles or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the FDLE, or call the Suwanee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-222 or 911.

