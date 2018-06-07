Florida among least safest states in US, study says

FLORIDA - To find Florida on WalletHub's latest rankings of the "Safest States to Live in the US," you'll have to go a long way down the list to No. 46.

The study used safety indicators in five categories ranging from assaults per capita to forcible rapes, and DUI's per capita to fatal occupational injuries.

Points were awarded in each category to create an overall ranking.

Here's how Florida fared in each category:

Personal & Residential Safety - 40th

Financial Safety - 30th

Road Safety - 47th

Workplace Safety - 41st

Emergency Preparedness - 46th

The Sunshine State may have its issues, but would you trade them to live in Vermont (No. 1), Maine (No. 2) or Minnesota (No. 3)? We didn't think so.

See below for the rest of the Top 10 Safest States to Live in the US:

