Florida Atlantic University cancels graduation ceremony after threat

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic University has canceled a graduation ceremony following a "credible threat," authorities say.

The Boca Raton university announced the cancellation Tuesday just minutes before the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony was set to begin.

FAU Police Chief Sean Brammer said during a news conference that a staff member found a sticky note with a threat to the ceremony in a women's restroom. Officials wouldn't say what the threat was.

The Palm Beach Post reports that friends and family members of the graduates were already seated in the school's auditorium when the entire student union building was evacuated.

The university had already hosted two other graduation ceremonies earlier in the day. Officials say the evening ceremony, where 462 students were scheduled to participate, will be rescheduled to another day.

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our top priority. We understand how disappointed our students must be that today's final commencement ceremony was canceled. We will try to ensure that they receive the recognition they deserve." - President John Kelly — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) August 7, 2018

