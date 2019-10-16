Florida Attorney General launches investigation into 20 vaping companies

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's top prosecutor on Wednesday announced a major investigation into vaping companies in Florida as the vaping epidemic continues to grow.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the state led investigation into 20 vaping companies at a press conference in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Health reports 68 cases of vaping related illnesses in the state and at least one death.

It is not normal for the attorney general to announce that an investigation has started, usually they wait until the case can be made. But with an estimated 1 in 4 high school students admittedly vaping, Moody said they can not wait.

"Because of the drastic increase in the number of kids becoming addicted and because we suspect this is related to intentional marketing to youth, we needed to get out in front of this and let Floridians know, number one, that were looking at it. We're going to be thorough in our investigation and we hold accountable any companies that are intentionally targeting our youth towards vaping products," Moody said.

Though none of the vaping companies being investigated are in Northeast Florida, there are confirmed cases of vaping related illnesses in the area.

"As a mother, I cannot sit on the sidelines while underage vaping skyrockets and our next generation becomes addicted to nicotine," Moody said.

Later on Wednesday, News4Jax will speak to a family whose son was hospitalized due to vaping and hear what they have to say about the announcement.

The Florida Department of Health released a report in April 2019 noting a 58 percent increase in the use of e-cigarettes among Florida high school students from 2017 to 2018. According to the report, nearly one in four Florida high school students admits to vaping, Moody noted. One study found two-thirds of young persons didn't even know vaping products contained nicotine.

