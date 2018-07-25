Florida politician says Facebook blocked ad due to 'liberal agenda'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A contender for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture said Facebook's "liberal agenda" is to blame for one of his campaign ads getting flagged.

Rep. Matt Caldwell is a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment. A recent ad was intended to inform voters of Caldwell's position.

But soon after paying to promote the video on Facebook, the ad was flagged and removed.

Facebook claimed the ad promoted the sale of weapons or ammunition, which Caldwell said it doesn't do.

"We were being prevented from talking about a fairly straightforward American value," Caldwell said.

In an email sent to media outlets, Caldwell said:

"Facebook’s liberal agenda is keeping our campaign for Commissioner of Agriculture from sharing our message. Facebook has mislabeled our ad in an effort to censor our pro-Second Amendment support and endorsement from the NRA."

Ryan Cohn, a social media expert, said he doubts the removal was politically motivated. He said flagging potentially controversial ads is standard practice.

“They're trying to play it safe with anything that could potentially draw them into more criticism and controversy,” Cohn said.

Caldwell’s ad was approved by the end of the day. He attributes the quick action on the issue to his campaign contacting the media.

“Everyday-citizens -- they don't have that opportunity and that distresses me. Whether we're talking about this situation or any situation,” Caldwell said.

Cohn said Caldwell’s experience was fairly typical. He said Facebook generally processes ad appeals within a few hours, regardless of the person who posted it.

Caldwell declined to say how much money was spent on the Facebook ad, saying only that the campaign would have expected a refund if the ad wasn’t allowed to run.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.