Florida casino boat catches fire near New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A casino cruise went up in flames Sunday evening in Southwest Florida, authorities said.

Authorities were called after the vessel caught fire at some point before 5 p.m. near the mouth of the Coty River near New Port Richey, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office reported there were 50 people on board when it happened, but said all passengers were able to make it ashore.

Fifteen people were hospitalized afterward, though their conditions were not clear, according to WFTS-TV.

A cause of the fire has not yet been released.

