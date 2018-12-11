Florida citrus forecast holds steady

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s citrus industry saw no change in its seasonal forecast from November to December, according to numbers released Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast indicates growers will fill 84.6 million 90-pound boxes -- a standard measurement -- with oranges, grapefruit and specialty fruits over the next seven months.

The projection has the state filling 77 million boxes of oranges, 6.4 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.2 million boxes of tangerines and tangelos, all the same as projected in the November outlook.

The overall number is nearly 3 percent less than in the season’s first forecast in October. But the forecast is still well above the 49.58 million boxes of citrus produced during the 2017-2018 season, when the industry sustained heavy damage in Hurricane Irma.

The numbers indicate there was no impact on the industry, which is primarily located in South Florida and Central Florida, from Hurricane Michael, which hit the Panhandle on Oct. 10.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has estimated nearly $1.5 billion in agricultural damages from Hurricane Michael, including $4.4 million to fruit crops. Michael’s biggest impact was on the timber industry, which sustained an estimated $1.3 billion in economic losses.

News Service of Florida