Florida could soon require swim safety lessons in schools

BRANDON, Fla. - "He was a miracles and still is."

Doctors told Diane Edelglass her son had just 24 to 48 hours to live after he nearly drowned in a backyard swimming pool during a family barbeque five years ago.

"He's a fighter," she said. "Donte couldn't speak or walk and relies on a feeding tube, but his mobility and eye sight are improving. You just don't know the little things that make a big difference."

Now, the young boy and his mother are big advocated for drowning prevention.

"We want to get the word out there so this doesn't happen to somebody else," Edelglass said.

Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami vowing to make a difference too.

The lawmaker just drafting a bill that would mandate lessons about life vest, proper supervision around pools, how to get out of a pool if a child falls in and how to escape a rip current for all kindergarten through 12th grade students in Florida.

In 2019, 52 children have drowned in Florida and there's two months left in the year, according to the Department of Children and Families. That's why lawmakers say this legislation is crucial.

"It's like learning math, you can't just do it once and you will learn it," said Theresa Hickie, a Brandon Swim Instructor. "It has to be reinforced every year. "

If passed, the bill would become law in July.

Edelglass is hopeful.

"People don't realize it can happen to anybody at any time," she said.

