Florida couple's engagement photos at Publix go viral

LAKELAND, Fla. - Most Florida residents love Publix, but one couple is taking that love to a new level.

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith met at Publix as employees and it was love at register one.

Now their engagement photos taken in a Publix store, are going viral.

Fox 13 reports that the couple decided to take engagement photos at an outdoor location but they got rained out. It was actually their photographer, Jennifer Goodlet, who had this suggestion.

They got permission from store management and took a series of photos in the grocery store's aisles.

The Publix theme won't just stop there. Darch and Smith also plan to involve the Florida-based supermarket chain in their January wedding.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

