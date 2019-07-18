Florida dad told police he tossed boy in ocean to teach him to swim

Volusia County Sheriff's Office booking photo of John Bloodsworth, who is accused of throwing his 5-year-old son in the ocean before doing a backflip off a Daytone Beach pier.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 37-year-old man is accused of throwing his 5-year-old son into the Atlantic Ocean and then doing backflips off a city pier as the boy struggled in the water.

An arrest report says that when Daytona Beach police arrested John Bloodsworth on child abuse charges Monday night, he told them he’d been teaching the boy to swim and that he was “going to jail for being awesome.”

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports lifeguards were off-duty Monday night.

Witnesses said the boy was treading water while Bloodworth jumped from the pier.

The report says Bloodworth had four to five beers before going to the beach.

The boy showed no signs of injury and was calmed by bystanders. He was later turned over to his mother.

Bloodsworth was charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in physical and/or mental injuries, disorderly intoxication and swimming within 300 feet of a pier on a Volusia County beach.

While being booked, Bloodsworth told police that he was going to come back to the pier every day to jump off and that he was “going to jail for being awesome.”

Bloodworth was released from jail. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.