Florida deputies catch 9-foot-long gator at school bus stop

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. - Some students waiting at a Collier County bus stop Thursday morning were surprised to find an alligator waiting right there with them.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residential neighborhood in Golden Gate about 6:30 a.m. after the gator was spotted.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo showing deputies helping a trapper wrestle the gator, which measured 9 feet long, into submission so he could be removed.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the gator was relocated.

