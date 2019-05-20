Florida

Florida deputies find gator and shark in the same creek

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It doesn’t get much more “Florida” than this: Alachua County deputies were called over the weekend after a shark and an alligator were found in the same creek.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet sharing the discoveries. The tweet showed side-by-side images of the shark and gator with a caption that said in part: “Never a dull moment.”

Luckily for Gainesville residents, it doesn’t look like Lake Forest Creek is suddenly teeming with sharks. In fact, deputies said it appears shark was “caught elsewhere and dumped.”

It’s unclear where the shark, which measured more than five feet long, came from. If you’ve got any ideas, share them below in the comments.

