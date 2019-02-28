Florida deputies want to know who taped this dog's mouth shut

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County are asking for help to locate the owner of a starving dog that was found with its jaw taped shut and bleeding from arm and chest wounds.

The dog, described as a male Florida Cur, was found sometime Tuesday roaming through people’s backyards in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, the dog’s mouth was wrapped in red electrical tape. The animal was panting and drooling, and it appeared to be dehydrated and malnourished.

Since being found Tuesday, the dog has been treated by a veterinarian and is recovering from the ordeal at Lee County Domestic Animal Services, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with tips about the identity of the dog or its owner is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000. Tips can also be passed along to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS.

