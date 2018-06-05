Florida deputy subdues hammer-wielding man with can of beans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - You might say the hammer-wielding suspect got Bush-whacked.
The Panama City News Herald reports a Bay County sheriff's deputy threw two cans of beans and helped subdue a man threatening people with a hammer inside a grocery store. Maj. Jimmy Sanford says the cans of Bush's extra brown sugar baked beans were an alternative to using deadly force.
More Headlines
Initial reports Thursday said the suspect had a gun. It turned out to be a hammer, but he allegedly attacked three law officers with it. A video obtained by the newspaper shows Sanford hurling the cans at the suspect, who was arrested.
Authorities say 25-year-old Justin Tyler Stanford is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and other offenses. Court records didn't indicate Saturday if Stanford had a lawyer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.