Viral photo: Florida deputy comforts dog hit by car

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is being recognized for helping a dog after she was hit by a car.

The photo shows Deputy Josh Fiorelli sitting in the grass next to the dog, covering her with his white coat and petting her on the head. According to The Daily Mail, the dog was hit by a car in a Kissimmee neighborhood.

A man who was out walking his own dog saw the deputy comforting the dog and captured the photo. Fiorelli waited with the pup until animal control arrived to help.

The Daily Mail said the canine would require surgery and is recovering at the Osceola County Animal Shelter.

