Florida deputy credited with saving unresponsive baby's life

OCALA, Fla. - Physicians are crediting the heroics of a Marion County deputy with saving the life of a three-month-old boy in the midst of a medical emergency Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff's Office posted dashcam video of the rescue on Facebook, saying it unfolded about 5:30 p.m. while Deputy Jeremie Nix was stopped at a red light in Ocala on his way home.

After flagging Nix down, the child's mother told him her son Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help, according to the post. Nix pulled over and started performing CPR.

When efforts to resuscitated the child failed, the deputy put the boy in his patrol car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

"We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!!" the Facebook post said.

